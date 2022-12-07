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Wake Up Call
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Courtesy of Britni Fultz
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LkldNow
Environment
Lost lizard, found community: How a lost pet made it home in south Lakeland
Trinity Laurino, LkldNow
A combination of technology and community support reunited Britni Fultz with her beloved monitor lizard, Slug.
Since a major expansion of the program, Florida's private school voucher system has experienced delays in getting money to families and schools.
iStockphoto
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iStockphoto
Health News Florida
Small school districts in Florida band together to lower health costs for employees
Ana Goñi-Lessan, News Service of Florida
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Courtesy
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Pinellas County
Politics
Pinellas County is proposing major cuts to its Parks and Rec budget
Peter Wahlberg - St. Pete Catalyst
Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson has discussed most of these concepts in his proposal during council meetings, but over the past couple of weeks, he has been involved in direct discussions with Rays officials over public financing for the team's proposed Tampa ballpark.
Tampa City Council
Politics
Councilman Carlson pitches new Rays ballpark plan with no CIT or new taxes from Tampa
Rick Mayer

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WUSF Noticias >>
  1. Una regla sobre carga pública podría dificultar la obtención de la residencia permanente a los inmigrantes de Tampa Bay
  2. No es solo el costo de las tater tots. Por qué los precios del almuerzo escolar aumentan de nuevo
  3. Cómo pueden prepararse las personas mayores para la temporada de huracanes
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2026 Voter Guide
Politics
Your Voices: What issues will drive your vote this November?
This election, WUSF wants to know what issues are important to you. Join the conversation by filling out our form.
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Your Florida
We're here to help you better understand how state government works.
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School grades for the 2022-23 school year were released by the Florida Department of Education on Dec. 11, 2023.
School Boards 2026
Coverage of the 2026 races.
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The Latest From NPR >>
More from NPR
  1. Demi Vollering wins Tour de France for the 2nd time
  2. Netanyahu rejects Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, demands Hamas disarm first
  3. Haunted by Hoover, Trump searches for an endgame in Iran
Local / State >>
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
Hurricane Guide
Updates and how to prepare.
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Featured On WUSF
Environment
Podcast: Defenders of the Everglades
An immigration detention center in the Everglades stirred up a decades-old environmental battle. Hear from people who helped in the fight.
Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
WUSF documents how people are making ends meet.
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Florida And Climate Change
How climate change is affecting you.
Special Coverage
Health News Florida >>
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