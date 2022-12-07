A combination of technology and community support reunited Britni Fultz with her beloved monitor lizard, Slug.
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Classes begin next week around the Tampa Bay area, and with them come news related to lunches, screen time, teacher shortages and more.
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We spend the hour talking about Florida’s prison system, beginning with recently retired Secretary Ricky Dixon. Then, the mental scars suffered by incarcerated women, and college classes behind bars bring hope.
This election, WUSF wants to know what issues are important to you. Join the conversation by filling out our form.
We're here to help you better understand how state government works.
Coverage of the 2026 races.
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No details are known other than the patient was over 60 and the infection was reported in late May or late June. There have been 14 cases of the flesh-eating bacteria in Florida this year.
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Many students will head back to school on Monday under hot and humid conditions across Florida. August 10 marks the first day of the 2026-27 school year.
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The boys, ages 13 and 14, made guns from standard hardware and espoused racist philosophies.
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According to Chief Anthony Holloway, the cameras are not designed to identify drivers or passengers and do not use facial recognition technology.
Featured On WUSF
An immigration detention center in the Everglades stirred up a decades-old environmental battle. Hear from people who helped in the fight.
WUSF documents how people are making ends meet.
How climate change is affecting you.
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A 5-year-old boy with autism was found dead Friday after drowning in the retention pond behind his Tampa apartment.
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The police department recently announced its Approach With Care Autism Awareness Initiative. It includes additional training for officers and free vehicle decals.
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