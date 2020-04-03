10,000+ Floridians Diagnosed With COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

10,000+ Floridians Diagnosed With COVID-19

Health officials have identified more than 240,000 cases across the United States. Friday, Florida cases topped 10,000. Florida Department of Health

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are mounting rapidly. Health officials have identified more than 240,000 cases across the United States. In Florida, 10,268 people have been diagnosed with the disease, and 170 people have died from it.

Friday evening, the Florida Department of Health released figures that show more than 1,200 new infections in 24 hours; the second-straight day that new infections have exceeded 1,000.

Friday’s report also shows an increase of 26 deaths since Thursday.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough: 463 (451 local, 12 non-resident)

Pinellas: 318 (291 local, 27 non-resident)

Polk 126 (126 local)

Sarasota 124 (112 local, 12 non-Sarasota residents)

Manatee 104 (104 local)

Pasco 77 (74 local, 3 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 34 (32 local, 2 non-Hernando resident)

To date, the state has monitored more than 11,000 people who either have been in contact with an infected person, traveled from China or have been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as part of an airline or ship contact investigation. Of those, at least 7,600 are still being monitored.

