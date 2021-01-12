14,896 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Florida's Total To 1.5 Million - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

14,896 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Florida’s Total To 1.5 Million

Florida’s 14,896 cases on Tuesday pushed the state past 1.5 million total cases since the outbreak began in March.

The state also reported 165 deaths due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday, including 59 deaths in the Tampa Bay area. That brought the statewide total to 23,585.

Decreasing hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported in nearly every county across the greater Tampa Bay region on Tuesday.

The exception was Hillsborough County, which had 20 new hospitalizations. There were 64 new hospitalizations statewide.

Polk County saw a large increase in deaths compared to Monday, with 28 new fatalities linked to COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health says deaths reported on a given day may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Area hospitals have been managing to keep up with the rise in cases. To look up capacity at your local hospital, check this NPR tool.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Jan. 12):

Positive Tests – 1,503,482 |Deaths – 23,585

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 14,896 | Deaths – 165

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 2,590 | Deaths – 59

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 161,444 | Positivity Rate – 10.62%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 12: 14,896/165

Jan 11: 11,575/ 159

Jan. 10: 12,313/ 111

Jan. 9: 15,445/139

Jan. 8: 19,530/194

Jan 7: 19,816/170

Jan 6: 17,783/132

Jan. 5: 15,431/100

Jan. 4: 11,256/105

Jan. 3: 10,603/100

Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

Jan. 1: No data reported

Dec. 31: 17,192/133

Dec. 30: 13,871/139

* Totals from Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on New Year’s Day.