 2 Major Banks Will No Longer Donate To FL’s Step UP For Students; Super Bowl Goes Green - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

2 Major Banks Will No Longer Donate To FL’s Step UP For Students; Super Bowl Goes Green

Amanda Brannon
February 01, 2020 08:19 AM

 

On Friday’s Roundup we discussed the decision by Wells Fargo and Fifth Third Bank to no longer donate to Florida’s school voucher program after learning some of the state-funded schools have policies that discriminate. We also looked at how this Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami is going green.

Annie Martin, from the Orlando Sentinel and State Representative Carlos Guillermo-Smith, District 49, discussed why the banks have decided to no longer support Step Up for Students.

A Greener Super Bowl

Jon Paul “J.P.” Brooker, Senior Manager and Policy Counsel for Florida Conservation joined us along with WLRN Reporter/Producer Alex Gonzalez  for a discussion on what the Hard Rock Stadium is doing to make the Super Bowl more sustainable and why.

Amanda Brannon can be reached at newsteam@wjct.org, 904-358-6317.

Photo used under Creative Commons.

Copyright 2020 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.
Opera Tampa - Carmen
Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: WJCT

Related Posts