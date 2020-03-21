2 More Deaths, 95 More Cases As Coronavirus Spreads - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

2 More Deaths, 95 More Cases As Coronavirus Spreads

Two more people have died from the coronavirus in Florida, state officials announced at 11 a.m. Saturday and another 95 patients have tested positive.

One of the deaths was in Broward County, where cases of COVID-19 are among the highest in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health. The other was in Duval County. Twelve people have died from the disease in Florida.

The state has been adding dozens of new cases every day for the past several days and the number of patients who have the virus has now reached 658. Of those patients, 55 are non-Florida residents.

Broward County has the state’s highest number of infected people with 151 cases, followed by Dade County with 142.

The latest figures from the state include several additional cases in counties across the Tampa Bay area: eight in Hillsborough, five in Pinellas, one in Manatee, one in Polk, two in Sarasota, one in Pasco and one in Hernando.

More than 8,200 people have been tested in Florida, with 6,579 testing negative. Test results are still pending for 1,002 people, the state reported.

The state is also monitoring 1,072 people for symptoms of the disease.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough 42 (40 local, 2 non-Hillsborough residents)

Pinellas 27 (26 local, 1 non-Pinellas resident)

Manatee 11 (11 local)

Polk 10 (10 local)

Sarasota 10 (7 local, 3 non-Sarasota residents)

Pasco 8 (7 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 5 (5 local)