Tropical Storm Laura Forms in the Eastern Caribbean Sea - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tropical Storm Laura Forms in the Eastern Caribbean Sea

Tropical Depression 13 continues to move quickly toward the northeastern Caribbean this morning. Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

Tropical Depression 13 strengthened to Tropical Storm Laura in the eastern Caribbean Sea about 230 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands.

The tropical storm is disorganized, but is expected to bring squally weather to the islands today. There have been no changes to the forecast track or anticipated intensity of the storm, but an update will be issued around 11 AM Friday with possible adjustments.

The storm is one of two systems that formed Thursday at opposite ends of the Caribbean, with forecasters projecting potential tracks for both that could take them toward the United States, possibly as hurricanes.

Tropical storm watches are posted for several islands at the eastern end of the Caribbean while a tropical storm warning is posted at the Honduras-Nicaragua border region at the western side of the sea.

Tropical Storm Laura continues to move quickly toward the northeastern Caribbean this morning.

There’s still a good chance it will affect Florida in some way early next week, said Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Ray Hawthorne.

“Dust from the African continent and the fast movement of the depression have stymied any strengthening so far,” Hawthorne said. “The forecast track brings the system near or over Florida early next week, but it isn’t clear how strong it will be at its closest point to the state — with possibilities ranging from a tropical wave to a hurricane.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Division of Emergency Management on Friday advised Floridians to keep an eye on the storm.

“The Division is monitoring #TD13, which @NHC_Atlantic is predicting to become a hurricane as it approaches our state early next week,” the state agency said in 5 p.m. tweet. “Now is the time for Floridians to make sure their disaster supply kit is ready in anticipation of impacts from this storm.”

DeSantis posted a similar message on Twitter regarding storm prep earlier on Thursday

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 in the western Caribbean is approaching Nicaragua and Honduras this morning.

It’s likely to become at least a tropical storm as it moves near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and into central or western Gulf of Mexico next week, forecasters said.

Tropical Storm Laura was about 450 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. A general movement to the west-northwest is expected over the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm late Friday as it moves through a favorable environment. It should pass near or north of the northern Leeward Islands later on Friday and pass just north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Friday night and Saturday.

Laura is expected to track near or over the southern Bahamas during Sunday and Sunday night as it continues on a west northwest course. Long range computer information shows this system tracking over or near southern and western Florida early next week before moving inland over the northeast Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression 14 is less than 75 miles east of Cabo Gracias A Dios on the Nicaragua-Honduras border.

An upper-level trough over the eastern U.S. will cause a high pressure area to erode on the west side, creating a weakness in the steering flow over the northern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico Friday and Saturday. This should cause the system to slow down and track more toward the northwest. The tropical depression is moving through a favorable environment for strengthening and should become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours or so.

Forecasts show the system eventually moving into the south central Gulf of Mexico and moving northwest, which could bring the system into Texas or Louisiana during Tuesday or Wednesday of next week perhaps as a much stronger tropical storm.

The Associated Press and News Service of Florida contributed to this report.