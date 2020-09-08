2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

National Hurricane Center

Two tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic Ocean, including Rene, which formed off the coast of West Africa.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for the Cabo Verde Islands, saying Rene would produce tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall across the island country Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Rene is the earliest “R-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season, breaking the previous record of Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005.

Earlier Monday, Tropical Storm Paulette formed in the central Atlantic, far from land. It is not currently a threat to land.

“Tropical storms Paulette and Rene are both likely to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic through this weekend,” Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Jeff Huffman said. “Closer to home, a disturbance south of Bermuda might acquire tropical characteristics before approaching the Mid-Atlantic states, but it is unlikely to produce much more than just some heavy rain for portions of the Carolinas.”

There’s also another tropical wave emerging off the west coast of Africa that might develop in four or five days, but that it could be at least a week before it’s known where it may track, Huffman said.