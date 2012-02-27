Man Fends Off Burglar With Coffee Mug

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's a new use for the coffee mug you received for pledging to your local public radio station. A man in Washington, Pennsylvania was at home when a burglar broke in. The Observer Reporter newspaper says the thief and the homeowner struggled. The thief pulled out a knife, so the homeowner pulled out a ceramic coffee mug and smacked him over the head. Police are now looking for a suspect with a gash on his forehead, and let's hope that the homeowner also managed to have a second cup of coffee. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.