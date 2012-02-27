© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
TSA Screeners Leave Metal Detector Unattended

Published February 27, 2012 at 7:19 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Travelers in Sacramento over the weekend got a surprise when they approached airport security. No one was at the metal detector. Five passengers moseyed on through without getting screened at all. Finally, officials noticed the unattended metal detector and they shut down the terminal until the passengers could be found and screened. The Transportation Security Administration says the incident resulted in two officers being sent for additional training. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
