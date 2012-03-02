© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Continental, United Go To Single Computer System

Published March 2, 2012 at 7:56 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with the last flight of Continental.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: It would be easy not to have known Continental Airlines has been merged with United for two years. That will change tomorrow, when all operations and branding are combined under just United.

The switch is not without risks. Any hiccups could mean delays throughout the airline system. That's why United conducted four dress rehearsals - with executives staying overnight at headquarters, to make sure things go as smoothly as possible. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
