© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chinese Firm Lenovo Becomes No. 1 PC Maker

Published October 11, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with more bad news for HP.

It's also good news for Lenovo. The Chinese PC maker shipped 13.8 million units in the third quarter, according to the research firm Gartner. And that robs a struggling HP from a title the company had long enjoyed: the world's number one PC vendor. It's falling behind. Still, the firm's data also suggests a worldwide dip in PC sales of about eight percent over the past year. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Tags
US / WorldMorning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now