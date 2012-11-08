South Africa Bank Notes Feature Nelson Mandela

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is Mandela money.

That's Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader and first black president of South Africa. He's now also the first black person to grace South Africa's currency.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Yesterday marked the 50th anniversary of the time he was first sentenced to prison for his fight against white minority rule. And yesterday the country's first Mandela bills - 50 rand notes - were put into circulation by the country's central bank governor. She went to a local shop in the capital, Pretoria.

MONTAGNE: For 160 rand, or about $18, the BBC reports, she bought a watermelon, cucumber and some nuts.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.