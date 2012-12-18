© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Christmas Comes Early At Australia's Taronga Zoo

Published December 18, 2012 at 7:11 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Christmas came early at Sydney, Australia's Taronga Zoo. Late last week, zookeepers delivered some tasty presents. You might say the animal equivalent of holiday cookies but without sprinkles. Sun bears dug into pinatas stuffed with fruit and vegetables. Giant tortoises indulged in watermelons carved to look like Christmas trees. And the meerkats, well, they received toy houses full of a favorite snack - live crickets. Hmm. Bon appetit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
