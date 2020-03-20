 2019 Contest Entry: Continuing Coverage - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

2019 Contest Entry: Continuing Coverage

Mary Shedden
March 20, 2020 04:44 PM

The state spent the past two years cracking down on fraudulent billing practices by clinics that provide behavior analysis therapy to children on the autism spectrum.

But now, behavior analysis agencies say the state is making provider credentialing difficult, and in some cases, is retracting the credentials for a position called a registered behavior tech, even if the agency previously approved their paperwork.

WUSF’s Daylina Miller was the first reporter in Florida to identify this issue and her reporting led to changes in how the state was addressing the problem.

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Tom Brady Is A Buc, And Tampa Bay Is Loving It


Read more

Gov. DeSantis Closes All Restaurants To On-Site Dining; Coronavirus Concerns Close Gyms Too


Read more

Floridians Take To Social Media With Beach Closure Frustrations In Midst Of Coronavirus Crisis


Read more