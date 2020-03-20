2019 Contest Entry: Continuing Coverage - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

2019 Contest Entry: Continuing Coverage

The state spent the past two years cracking down on fraudulent billing practices by clinics that provide behavior analysis therapy to children on the autism spectrum.

But now, behavior analysis agencies say the state is making provider credentialing difficult, and in some cases, is retracting the credentials for a position called a registered behavior tech, even if the agency previously approved their paperwork.

WUSF’s Daylina Miller was the first reporter in Florida to identify this issue and her reporting led to changes in how the state was addressing the problem.