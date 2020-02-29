 2019 Contest Entry: Interview - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
2019 Contest Entry: Interview

February 28, 2020 07:33 PM

Broadcast date March 19, 2019

 

Florida Matters Host Robin Sussingham talks with Ed Chiles, son of the late governor Lawton Chiles is the owner of several seafood restaurants, the Sandbar in Anna Maria, Beach House in Bradenton Beach and Mar Vista Dockside in Longboat Key. He talks about his efforts to include locally-caught seafood on his menus.

Chiles is also a founder of the Gulf Shellfish Institute in Manatee County, which promotes sustainable aquaculture. Chiles talks about some of the group’s efforts in the Tampa Bay area, like projects to grow and recycle more clams.

Tags: Latest WUSF News

