2020 Elections: Florida's Qualified Candidates For Federal And State Races - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

2020 Elections: Florida’s Qualified Candidates For Federal And State Races

Thomas Iacobucci/WUSF Public Media

Today is the last day for candidates to qualify in Florida for state senator and representative races. Here’s a list of the candidates who qualified for both federal and state elections ahead of the party primaries on August 18. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. (Note: This list will be updated throughout the day as election offices make more information available.)

U.S. House of Representatives

(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 9

Castillo, Jose (REP)

Hill, Clay (WRI)

Olson, William P.”Bill” (REP)

Ortiz, Sergio E. (REP)

Soto, Darren (DEM) *Incumbent

Wright, Christopher (REP)

District 10

Demmings, Val (DEM) *Incumbent

Francois, Vennia (REP)

Montague, Willie J. (REP)

Yasmine, Sufiyah (WRI)

District 11

Cottrell, Dana Marie (DEM)

Webster, Daniel (REP) *Incumbent

District 12

Bilirakis, Gus Michael (REP) *Incumbent

Walker, Kimberly (DEM)

District 13

Buck, George (REP)

Crist, Charlie (DEM) *Incumbent

Curnow, Jacob (WRI)

Griffin, Sheila (REP)

Luna, Anna Paulina (REP)

Makki, Amanda (REP)

Newby, Sharon Barry (REP)

District 14

Castor, Kathy (DEM) *Incumbent

Elliot, Paul Sidney (REP)

Quinn, Christine Y. (REP)

District 15

Cohn, Alan (DEM)

Franklin, Scott (REP)

Hattersley, Adam (DEM)

Philippe, Jesse (DEM)

Spano, Ross (REP) *Incumbent

District 16

Buchanan, Vern (REP) *Incumbent

Good, Margaret (DEM)

District 17

Ellison, Allen (DEM)

Murray, Theodore (NPA)

Steube, Greg (REP) *Incumbent

State Senate

(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 11

Adams, Joshua Eli (REP)

Bracy, Randolph (DEM) *Incumbent

District 13

Anderson, Josh (REP)

Stewart, Linda (DEM) *Incumbent

District 15

James, Mike (NPA)

Torres Jr, Victor M. (DEM) *Incumbent

District 17

Fretwell, Scot (DEM)

Mayfield, Debbie (REP) *Incumbent

Snyder, Phillip (NPA)

District 19

Paylan, Christina (NPA)

Rouson, Darryl Ervin (DEM) *Incumbent

District 21

Boyd, Jim (REP)

Houman, John Manners (REP)

Linton, Amanda V. (DEM)

District 23

Gruters, Joe (REP) *Incumbent

Kaplan, Robert (NPA)

State House of Representatives

(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 32

Dukes, Stephanie L. (DEM)

Kero, Linda (DEM)

Morales, Ryan (DEM)

Sabatini, Anthony (REP) *Incumbent

District 33

Hage, Brett T. (REP) *Incumbent

Melvin, Mamie “Dee” (DEM)

District 34

Gosai, Dushyant Jethagir (DEM)

Massullo Jr, Ralph E. (REP) *Incumbent

District 35

Ingoglia, Blaise (REP) *Incumbent

Laufenberg, Keith G. (DEM)

District 36

Endonino, Daniel (DEM)

Mariano, Amber (REP) *Incumbent

District 37

Garcia, Tammy (DEM)

Zika, Ardian (REP) *Incumbent

District 38

Maggard, Randy (REP) *Incumbent

Staver, Brian (DEM)

District 39

Cause, Chris (DEM)

Tomkow, Josie (REP) *Incumbent

District 40

Barrow, Jan (DEM)

Burton, Colleen (REP) *Incumbent

Michie, Emily (NPA)

District 41

Killebrew, Sam (REP) *Incumbent

West, Jared (DEM)

District 42

Cady, Barbara Ann (DEM)

Hawkins, Fred (REP)

Liebnitzky, Dianna (REP)

Scott, Gary (REP)

District 43

Barrio, Alex (DEM)

Jeng, Horng “Andrew” (DEM)

Lyles, Tamika (DEM)

District 44

Blanco, Frank Edel (REP)

Farrell, Andy (DEM)

Portigliatti, Bruno (REP)

Thompson, Geraldine F. (DEM) *Incumbent

District 45

Brown, Kamia L. (DEM) *Incumbent

District 46

McCurdy, Travaris (DEM)

District 47

Eskamani, Anna V. (DEM) *Incumbent

Sisson, Jeremy (REP)

District 48

Martinez, Jesus (REP)

Morales, Daisy (DEM)

Pena, Nelson (DEM)

Rocha, Julio (DEM)

Tsonis, Tony (DEM)

Vilchez Santiago, Samuel (DEM)

District 55

Hancock, Ned (REP)

Tripp, Linda (DEM)

Tuck, Kaylee (REP)

District 56

Bell, Melony (REP) *Incumbent

Davis, James (DEM)

District 57

Beltran, Mike (REP) *Incumbent

Hottenstein, Scott “Mr. H” (DEM)

District 58

McClure, Lawrence (REP) *Incumbent

Townsend Jr, Cleo L. “CL” (DEM)

District 59

Kushmer, Danny (REP)

Learned, Andrew (DEM)

Owen, Michael (REP)

District 60

Jenkinds, Julie (DEM)

Toledo, Jackie (REP) *Incumbent

District 61

Hart, Dianne “Ms. Dee” (DEM) *Incumbent

District 62

Rodriguez-Person, Laurie (NPA)

Urbina Capo, Angel S. (REP)

Valdes, Susan L. (DEM) *Incumbent

District 63

Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) *Incumbent

District 64

Grant, James (REP) *Incumbent

Harrington, Jessica (DEM)

District 65

Johnson, Kelly (DEM)

Sprowls, Chris (REP) *Incumbent

District 66

DiCeglie, Nick (REP) *Incumbent

Plantamura, Patricia M. (DEM)

District 67

Douglas, Dawn (DEM)

Henkel, Michael R. “Mike” (DEM)

Latvala, Chris (REP) *Incumbent

District 68

Diamond, Ben (DEM) *Incumbent

Tito, Matt (REP)

District 69

Chaney, Linda (REP)

Webb, Jennifer N. (DEM) *Incumbent

District 70

Bell, Keisha (DEM)

Grimsley, Michelle (DEM)

Oliver, Mark (DEM)

Rayner, Michele K. (DEM)

District 71

Robinson, Will (REP) *Incumbent

District 72

Barcomb, Donna (REP)

Buckman, Drake (DEM)

McFarland, Fiona (REP)

Miller, Jason (REP)

District 73

Fairey, David Reeves (DEM)

Gregory, Tommy (REP) *Incumbent

District 74

Buchanan, James (REP) *Incumbent

Stortstrom, Lisa (DEM)

District 75

Grant, Michael (REP) *Incumbent

Jones, David G. (DEM)

State Attorney, Circuit Judge, and Public Defender races can be found on the Florida Department of State website.