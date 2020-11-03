2020 Elections: How Tampa Bay Voted In The State Senate And House Races - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

2020 Elections: How Tampa Bay Voted In The State Senate And House Races

Florida House of Representatives

Polls close at 7 p.m. across the greater Tampa Bay region – and turnout on this final day of voting continues to be big.

By mid-afternoon, many local elections offices were reporting that more than 72 percent of eligible voters had cast a ballot. The all-time record for Presidential elections in Florida was 83 percent in 1992.

Stay with WUSF for updates.

District 19

Paylan, Christina (NPA)

Rouson, Darryl Ervin (DEM) *Incumbent

District 21

Boyd, Jim (REP)

Eldon, Anthony “Tony” DEM

District 23

Gruters, Joe (REP) *Incumbent

Kaplan, Robert (NPA)

Norman, Katherine (DEM)

District 32

Dukes, Stephanie L. (DEM)

Sabatini, Anthony (REP) *Incumbent

District 33

Hage, Brett T. (REP) *Incumbent

Melvin, Mamie “Dee” (DEM)

District 34

Gosai, Dushyant Jethagir (DEM)

Massullo Jr, Ralph E. (REP) *Incumbent

District 35

Ingoglia, Blaise (REP) *Incumbent

Laufenberg, Keith G. (DEM)

District 36

Endonino, Daniel (DEM)

Mariano, Amber (REP) *Incumbent

District 37

Garcia, Tammy (DEM)

Zika, Ardian (REP) *Incumbent

District 38

Maggard, Randy (REP) *Incumbent

Staver, Brian (DEM)

District 39

Cause, Chris (DEM)

Tomkow, Josie (REP) *Incumbent

District 40

Barrow, Jan (DEM)

Burton, Colleen (REP) *Incumbent

Michie, Emily (NPA)

District 41

Killebrew, Sam (REP) *Incumbent

West, Jared (DEM)

District 42

Cady, Barbara Ann (DEM)

Hawkins, Fred (REP)

Sanchez, Leroy (NPA)

District 55

Hensley, Jacob (WRI)

Tripp, Linda (DEM)

Tuck, Kaylee (REP)

District 56

Bell, Melony (REP) *Incumbent

Davis, James (DEM)

District 57

Beltran, Mike (REP) *Incumbent

Hottenstein, Scott “Mr. H” (DEM)

District 58

McClure, Lawrence (REP) *Incumbent

Townsend Jr, Cleo L. “CL” (DEM)

District 59

Learned, Andrew (DEM)

Owen, Michael (REP)

District 60

Jenkinds, Julie (DEM)

Toledo, Jackie (REP) *Incumbent

District 61

Hart, Dianne “Ms. Dee” (DEM) *Incumbent

District 62

Rodriguez-Person, Laurie (NPA)

Urbina Capo, Angel S. (REP)

Valdes, Susan L. (DEM) *Incumbent

District 63

Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) *Incumbent

District 64

Koster, Traci (REP)

Harrington, Jessica (DEM)

District 65

Johnson, Kelly (DEM)

Sprowls, Chris (REP) *Incumbent

District 66

DiCeglie, Nick (REP) *Incumbent

Plantamura, Patricia M. (DEM)

District 67

Douglas, Dawn (DEM)

Latvala, Chris (REP) *Incumbent

District 68

Diamond, Ben (DEM) *Incumbent

Tito, Matt (REP)

District 69

Chaney, Linda (REP)

Webb, Jennifer N. (DEM) *Incumbent

District 70

Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) — won

District 71

Mele, Andy (DEM)

Robinson, Will (REP) *Incumbent

District 72

Buckman, Drake (DEM)

McFarland, Fiona (REP)

District 73

Fairey, David Reeves (DEM)

Gregory, Tommy (REP) *Incumbent

District 74

Buchanan, James (REP) *Incumbent

Stortstrom, Lisa (DEM)

