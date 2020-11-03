2020 Elections: How Tampa Bay Voted In The State Senate And House Races - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

2020 Elections: How Florida Voted In The Presidential Election
Polls close at 7 p.m. across the greater Tampa Bay region – and turnout on this final day of voting continues to be big.
By mid-afternoon, many local elections offices were reporting that more than 72 percent of eligible voters had cast a ballot. The all-time record for Presidential elections in Florida was 83 percent in 1992.
District 19
Paylan, Christina (NPA)
Rouson, Darryl Ervin (DEM) *Incumbent
District 21
Boyd, Jim (REP)
Eldon, Anthony “Tony” DEM
District 23
Gruters, Joe (REP) *Incumbent
Kaplan, Robert (NPA)
Norman, Katherine (DEM)
District 32
Dukes, Stephanie L. (DEM)
Sabatini, Anthony (REP) *Incumbent
District 33
Hage, Brett T. (REP) *Incumbent
Melvin, Mamie “Dee” (DEM)
District 34
Gosai, Dushyant Jethagir (DEM)
Massullo Jr, Ralph E. (REP) *Incumbent
District 35
Ingoglia, Blaise (REP) *Incumbent
Laufenberg, Keith G. (DEM)
District 36
Endonino, Daniel (DEM)
Mariano, Amber (REP) *Incumbent
District 37
Garcia, Tammy (DEM)
Zika, Ardian (REP) *Incumbent
District 38
Maggard, Randy (REP) *Incumbent
Staver, Brian (DEM)
District 39
Cause, Chris (DEM)
Tomkow, Josie (REP) *Incumbent
District 40
Barrow, Jan (DEM)
Burton, Colleen (REP) *Incumbent
Michie, Emily (NPA)
District 41
Killebrew, Sam (REP) *Incumbent
West, Jared (DEM)
District 42
Cady, Barbara Ann (DEM)
Hawkins, Fred (REP)
Sanchez, Leroy (NPA)
District 55
Hensley, Jacob (WRI)
Tripp, Linda (DEM)
Tuck, Kaylee (REP)
District 56
Bell, Melony (REP) *Incumbent
Davis, James (DEM)
District 57
Beltran, Mike (REP) *Incumbent
Hottenstein, Scott “Mr. H” (DEM)
District 58
McClure, Lawrence (REP) *Incumbent
Townsend Jr, Cleo L. “CL” (DEM)
District 59
Learned, Andrew (DEM)
Owen, Michael (REP)
District 60
Jenkinds, Julie (DEM)
Toledo, Jackie (REP) *Incumbent
District 61
Hart, Dianne “Ms. Dee” (DEM) *Incumbent
District 62
Rodriguez-Person, Laurie (NPA)
Urbina Capo, Angel S. (REP)
Valdes, Susan L. (DEM) *Incumbent
District 63
Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) *Incumbent
District 64
Koster, Traci (REP)
Harrington, Jessica (DEM)
District 65
Johnson, Kelly (DEM)
Sprowls, Chris (REP) *Incumbent
District 66
DiCeglie, Nick (REP) *Incumbent
Plantamura, Patricia M. (DEM)
District 67
Douglas, Dawn (DEM)
Latvala, Chris (REP) *Incumbent
District 68
Diamond, Ben (DEM) *Incumbent
Tito, Matt (REP)
District 69
Chaney, Linda (REP)
Webb, Jennifer N. (DEM) *Incumbent
District 70
Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) — won
District 71
Mele, Andy (DEM)
Robinson, Will (REP) *Incumbent
District 72
Buckman, Drake (DEM)
McFarland, Fiona (REP)
District 73
Fairey, David Reeves (DEM)
Gregory, Tommy (REP) *Incumbent
District 74
Buchanan, James (REP) *Incumbent
Stortstrom, Lisa (DEM)
