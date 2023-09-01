© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
A nurse in Tennessee holds the record for the longest mullet

Published September 1, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You know the hairstyle known as the mullet - business in the front, party in the back? A nurse in Tennessee, Tami Manis, has been growing hers out since 1990. And now her mullet is the GOAT.

TAMI MANIS: I'm actually in the 2024 edition of the Guinness World Records for the world's longest mullet. And that is pretty amazing.

MARTÍNEZ: At 5 feet 8 inches, her mullet is longer than the average American woman is tall. Now, that is a nonstop party in the back. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

