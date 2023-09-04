© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Borderless' tells story of Guatemalan mother and daughter's journey to the U.S.

Published September 4, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT

Find a book excerpt here.

In our continuing look at some of our favorite book conversations of the past year, we revisit host Deepa Fernandes’ talk with Jennifer De Leon about her young adult novel “Borderless.”

The book centers around Maya, a young Guatemalan girl who, along with her mother, is forced to leave her home and attempt to immigrate to the United States.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now