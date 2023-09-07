Construction workers in China accused of plowing a hole through the Great Wall

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Great Wall of China is a U.N. World Heritage site. China built it more than 2,000 years ago to keep out invaders. It was breached by Genghis Khan and more recently by construction workers. In Shanxi province, two suspects allegedly widened an existing gap. They wanted a shortcut to get their equipment to nearby work sites, so they built a dirt road through the most famous border barrier in the world. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.