A baby giraffe was born with no spots and that's what inspired the calf's name

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

At a zoo in Tennessee, a baby giraffe was born with no spots, and that's what inspired her name. The zoo asked fans to pick from four options. Forty thousand people voted, and they went with Kipekee, the Swahili word for unique. And that's exactly what she is - the only known spotless giraffe of her kind. She was born in July and is already 6 feet tall. Maybe they should have called her Sprout.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.