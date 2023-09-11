© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
FDA likely to approve new COVID-19 booster targeting latest variants

Published September 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

A new bivalent booster that experts say will protect against the two most dominant COVID-19 variants is expected to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The new booster arrives as the country experiences a mini-wave of the illness as well as a bump in hospitalizations and deaths.

Epidemiologist Abdul El-Sayed joins host Robin Young to discuss the significance of the shot.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

