Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Seattle Mariner Julio Rodriguez is taking a swing at breakfast cuisine. Fans of the center fielder can now enjoy JuliO's, a cereal with his face on the box. The food itself looks like Froot Loops, and proceeds go to underprivileged youth. This seems like an opportunity that makes even more sense for the hosts of a morning news program. So I cannot confirm or deny the rumors of Michel Martin cereal coming to a store near you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

