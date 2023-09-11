© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The constitutional case to ban Trump from the presidency

Published September 11, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
Supporters of former President Donald Trump cheer at the South Dakota Republican Party Monumental Leaders rally on Sept. 8, 2023. (Toby Brusseau/AP)
Supporters of former President Donald Trump cheer at the South Dakota Republican Party Monumental Leaders rally on Sept. 8, 2023. (Toby Brusseau/AP)

Two conservative lawyers have made the case that the 14th Amendment bars former President Donald Trump from seeking the Oval Office again. They believe Section 3, which bars anyone who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” applies to Trump. The position is a contentious one and has drawn much attention and ire.

Zack Beauchamp is a senior correspondent at Vox where he covers challenges to democracy and right-wing populism. He joins Robin Young to unpack the argument and the politically risky ramifications of such a move.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now