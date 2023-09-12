© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Lost hiker uses bear cam in Alaska's Katmai National Park to get rescued

Published September 12, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an alternate use for a webcam. Wildlife enthusiasts love to watch cameras set up in remote parts of Alaska's Katmai National Park. They can see passing animals. And then they saw a hiker who faced a camera and mouthed the words, help me. Park rangers went looking and found the hiker within hours. The group that operates the camera says it's the first time they've been used in a search-and-rescue operation. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

