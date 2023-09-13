© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
America's largest newspaper chain is hiring a full-time Taylor Swift reporter

Published September 13, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Journalism is entering a new era. Gannett, America's largest newspaper chain, is hiring a full-time Taylor Swift reporter. That's how influential Swift is in the music industry. She gets her own beat reporter. Gannett is looking for just the right person to cover the pop star's music impact and business empire. Is it you that could be getting paid to listen to this sick beat?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHAKE IT OFF")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) My ex-man brought his new girlfriend. She's like...

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

