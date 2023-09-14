Will U.S. auto workers go on strike?

150,000 American auto workers are ready to go on strike.

In an online address to union members, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis – the three largest automakers – have raised their initial wage offers but that they have rejected some of the union’s other demands. Fain said the Detroit Three automakers had offered pay raises of as much as 20 percent over four and a half years but called the hikes “inadequate.”

The UAW is threatening to strike after contracts with companies that haven’t reached an agreement by 11:59 p.m. tonight. It would be the first time in the union’s 80-plus-year history that it struck allthree companies at the same time.

We’ll get the latest from Dustin Dwyer, a reporter at Michigan Radio in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

