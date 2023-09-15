Auction will support unionized crew members affected by Hollywood strikes

(SOUNDBITE OF TOM WAITS SONG, "INNOCENT WHEN YOU DREAM")

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. If you've ever wanted to own Tom Waits' fedora, now you can. He's among a group of celebrities collaborating with the Union Solidarity Coalition to auction off their time and memorabilia. It's all to raise money to help cover health care costs for unionized crew members in Hollywood impacted by recent strikes. Dinner with Bob Odenkirk and David Cross is also on the list. You'll probably just fill up on laughs way before you get your food.

MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION.

