The California Highway Patrol arrests man on horseback for DUI

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The California Highway Patrol is not horsing around. A man was arrested in the city of Merced for driving under the influence while on horseback. An officer reined in the impaired cowboy when he noticed him carrying an open drink. Apparently, under California law, the road rules apply to all operating vehicles and animals. The CHP made the arrest and ensured the horse made it safely back home on the range. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

