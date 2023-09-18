© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

If you love NPR and frozen treats, you'll enjoy this gelato

Published September 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

If you love NPR and frozen treats, listen up. Dolcezza Gelato in Washington, D.C., is collaborating with NPR to make their very own gelato flavor called All Things Conesidered. It tastes like hazelnuts and chocolate and is available through November 1 at Dolcezza shops. So if All Things Considered gets an ice cream, I mean, MORNING EDITION has got to get some coffee flavors, right? Can I interest you in a Inkeep espresso or a Fadel frappe? How about a Michel Martin macchiato? Please, someone make this happen.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Tags
Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now