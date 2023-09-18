If you love NPR and frozen treats, you'll enjoy this gelato

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

If you love NPR and frozen treats, listen up. Dolcezza Gelato in Washington, D.C., is collaborating with NPR to make their very own gelato flavor called All Things Conesidered. It tastes like hazelnuts and chocolate and is available through November 1 at Dolcezza shops. So if All Things Considered gets an ice cream, I mean, MORNING EDITION has got to get some coffee flavors, right? Can I interest you in a Inkeep espresso or a Fadel frappe? How about a Michel Martin macchiato? Please, someone make this happen.

