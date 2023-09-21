Automakers are announcing layoffs as the UAW threatens more walk-offs

The United Auto Workers have been on strikesinceFridayandDetroit carmakersare now announcinglayoffs. But the striking workersremain undeterredin their plans to hold out for higher wages,betterbenefits,andimprovedworkingconditions.

The UAW is stepping up pressure on Detroit’s Big Three automakers by threatening to expand its strike unless it sees major progress in contract negotiations by Friday. In a video statement late Monday, UAW President Shawn Fain said workers at more factories will join those who are now on the sixth day of a strike at three plants.

So far,UAW workers are striking at just three factories, one for each company: GM,Stellantis,and Ford.It’s a new approachfor the union, which in the past has focused negotiations on one company.

On Wednesday General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) announced fresh layoffs that they blamed on the strike. So far all three automakers have officially laid off more than 2,000 workers since the walkouts began on Friday.

We’ll get the latest from Michigan Radio’s Tracy Samilton.

