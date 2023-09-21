Malibu triathlon could be canceled because of a school of tiny endangered fish

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. This year's Malibu Triathlon is a bit fishy. A school of tiny endangered fish are occupying a flooded underpass on the course. Now, normally participants could use a bridge. Not this year. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service won't allow it because of the fish, meaning the event could be canceled. Now, in the past, celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey participated in the race, but even his presence might not make this year's triathlon go all right, all right, all right. Sorry, Matt. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

