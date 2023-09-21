© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Today marks a year in space for NASA astronaut Frank Rubio

Published September 21, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Today marks a year in space for NASA astronaut Frank Rubio. Rubio planned to spend six months at the International Space Station, but due to technical difficulties, his stay was involuntarily extended. He'll return to Earth with a record, though, for the longest spaceflight by an American astronaut - 371 days. Rubio says when he gets back, he wants to spend time with family and eat fresh vegetables. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
US / WorldMorning Edition
