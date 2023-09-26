© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Indictment accuses Sen. Menendez of helping Egypt in exchange for benefits

Published September 26, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

Egypt is at the center of the federal indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.). Prosecutors say Menendez took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and in exchange, he benefitted a number of people and also influenced arms sales to Egypt, among other things.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Vivian Yee, Cairo bureau chief for the New York Times.

