© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Atlanta health education effort aims to bolster access to HIV prevention medication

Published October 3, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

A significant number of new HIV infections happen among Black women in the South, but even doctors are not familiar with the medicines known as PrEP, pre-exposure prophylaxis. There’s a new health education effort in Atlanta to make sure they get access to HIV prevention medicines.

KFF Health News’ Sam Whitehead reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now