Emergency Alert System test set for 2:20 p.m. ET

Published October 4, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

On Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. ET, an Emergency Alert System test will be buzzing on every cell phone, radio and television across the country. The test is necessary in order to check how people can be warned in case of a natural disaster or other emergency.

We speak with Joseph Trainor, of the University of Delaware’s Disaster Research Center.

