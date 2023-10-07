© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Fresh Air Weekend: Singer-songwriter Allison Russell; 'Eve' author Cat Bohannon

Fresh Air
Published October 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Allison Russell performs onstage at Carnegie Hall on March 1.
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell plays tracks from 'The Returner': Russell talks and sings about the physical and sexual abuse she endured from her racist adoptive father — and about how she learned she was worthy of being loved.

A perfect artistic union: Wes Anderson adapts Roald Dahl's singularly strange visions: Netflix's anthology series presents four of Dahl's short stories — all of them written for the screen and directed by Wes Anderson, and all of them featuring Dahl's dazzling, fairy-tale-book visuals.

'Eve' author says medicine often ignores female bodies. 'We've been guinea pigs': Author Cat Bohannon says there's a "male norm" in science that prioritizes male bodies. Female bodies have been left out of countless clinical studies, and research is only just starting to catch up.

