The writers strike is over. What's next for Hollywood?

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published October 8, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT
Members of SAG-AFTRA and WGA go on strike at Netflix, Sunset Gower and Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California.
There’s a lot going on in Hollywood right now.

TheWriters Guild of America came to a deal with studios, represented by the Alliance for Motion Picture and Television Producers, on Sept. 27 after 148 days of striking.But the Screen Actors Guild is still on strike.

Even with all of that, film festivals have kept on through the fall and audiences will still get some new material to watch in the next few months. 

We talk about how fallout from the writers strike, what’s new with the SAG-AFTRA strike, and “The Mission,” which opens in select theaters on Oct. 13.

Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Jorgelina Manna-Rea is a WUSF Rush Family/USF Zimmerman School Digital News intern for the fall of 2021, her second straight semester with WUSF.
