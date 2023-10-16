© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Heir to banana fortune, Daniel Noboa, wins Ecuador's presidential runoff election

By Carrie Kahn
Published October 16, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT

Ecuadorians have elected a new president amid unprecedented violence in the country, and the assassination of one of the candidates.

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
