© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some food additives banned in the EU still used in the U.S.

Published October 24, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Some food additives that have long been banned in the European Union are still in use in the United States. A report by STAT, the health and medicine publication, explains why the Food and Drugs Administration has been slow in banning those potentially harmful additives.

Host Robin Young speaks to Nicholas Florko, who wrote the story for STAT.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now