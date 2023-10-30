© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Loyalty to groups helped humans survive. That instinct still shows up in conflicts

By Yuki Noguchi
Published October 30, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT

Entrenched conflicts exist globally and locally. Here's what behavioral science says about working through entrenched divisions.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now