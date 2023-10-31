Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Mexico

Hurricane Otis was recorded to be the most powerful hurricane to make landfall in Mexico's history. The tropical storm grew into a Category 5 hurricane devastating the resort town of Acapulco. Dozens of people have died, and dozens more are still missing.
Take a look at its destructive aftermath:
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.