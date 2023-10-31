© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
UAW reaches tentative agreement: What one Ford worker thinks

Published October 31, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

We get the latest on the United Autoworkers Union’s tentative agreements with automakers General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis from Michigan Radio’s Tracy Samilton.

And Tiffanie Simmons, a final assembly worker at UAW Local 900, the Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, talks about the tentative deals reached with the Big Three automakers to end the six-week strike by the UAW.

