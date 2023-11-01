Photos: A look at the scene of the Rafah border crossing opening

A first group of foreign passport holders have left Gaza.

It's the first time that that's happened since October 7th. They are currently inside the terminal at the Rafah border crossing and are waiting to cross into Egypt.

The Rafah border crossing into Egypt is the only land crossing in and out of Gaza, not controlled by Israel. And typically after civilians pass all the checks on the Palestinian side there, take a bus or a car a few hundred yards before they can go through to the Egyptian side and cross into Egypt.

Wounded people, along with about 500 foreign or dual nationals and aid workers are expected be allowed to leave Gaza and enter Egypt today, according to officials in Gaza.

Loading...

We take a look at the scene:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP On the other side of the Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt ambulances waited to evacuate critically injured people from the besieged territory, where Israeli airstrikes have killed thousands.

Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images An injured man lies inside an ambulance waiting at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before receiving medical care in Egypt.

Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images People enter the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Ambulances with Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip arrive at Rafah border crossing to Egypt.

Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images People walk through a gate to enter the Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images A journalist stands by as Palestinian health ministry ambulances cross the gate to enter the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt.