© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of fraud

Published November 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been found guilty of all charges relating to his fraud trial in New York. It took the jury under 5 hours to return their verdict.

For a wrap-up of the trial and to discuss what comes next, host Scott Tong speaks to The Verge senior reporter Liz Lopatto, who has followed Bnakman-Fried’s story from the start.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now