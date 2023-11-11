© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Many generic drugs are in short supply

By Yuki Noguchi
Published November 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST

Americans depend on generic drugs for 90% of prescriptions. But shortages have become a chronic problem. Generic drug manufacturing has become a race to get to the lowest price.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Yuki Noguchi
