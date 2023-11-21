© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Remembering Gazan Dr. Hammam Alloh, killed by an Israeli airstrike

By Vanessa Romo
Published November 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST

Dr. Hammam Alloh, a 36-year-old nephrologist who practiced at Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital, was killed by an Israeli airstrike in November.

