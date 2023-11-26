In pictures: emotional scenes as Israel and Hamas trade hostages for prisoners

In Saturday's second round of hostage-for-prisoner exchanges, Hamas freed 17 hostages and Israel released 39 Palestinian detainees.
Meanwhile inside Gaza hundreds of thousands of civilians have been living for weeks without power, food and water or medical supplies.
The U.N. says more than 250 supply trucks entered Gaza Saturday — sixty of them reaching northern Gaza where the fighting has been intense.
Ambulances also reached Al Shifa hospital, now controlled by Israel's army, to help with evacuations. Israel says the war against Hamas will resume at the end of this temporary cease fire - a response to Hamas's October 7 attack. In a statement the U.N. said the longer the pause lasts, the more aid humanitarian will reach Gaza civilians.
We take a look at what has happened so far in the hostage for prisoner exchanges.
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
