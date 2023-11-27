Tomorrow X Together: Tiny Desk Concert

This video is part of the newly launchedinternational version of Tiny Desk, a joint venture between NPR and LG U+, a Korean telecommunications and media company. All concerts — including the first few episodes with the Kim Chang Wan Band, Sunwoo Jung-A and the Yun Seok Cheol trio — are available on the Tiny Desk Korea YouTube channel, which will unveil a new video every Thursday.

The boys of Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, began as the only act in the immediate orbit of the K-pop titans BTS. Created by the masterminds at Big Hit Music, the group has always had to manage certain expectations — even as a standout of K-pop's fourth generation, it seemed to be searching for an identity separate from the art-rap reputation established by its label. TXT's most recent album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, captures its sprawling ambitions: from new wave-y retro-pop to bassy, beaming dance music; the mildly grungy to flat-out nu metal. The group's performance of three songs from the release for Tiny Desk Korea brings these modes into something resembling a coherent vision, playing into its signature rock band aesthetics while giving their music a soft-focus feel. With two guitarists at their backs, seated all in a row, the boys seem in their element. The falsetto harmonies of "Happily Ever After" waft just above glowing keyboard runs, and for a finale, the lead single "Chasing That Feeling" is made nearly weightless.

SET LIST

"Skipping Stones"

"Happily Ever After"

"Chasing That Feeling"



MUSICIANS

Yeonjun: vocals

Soobin: vocals

Beomgyu: vocals

Taehyun: vocals

Hueningkai: vocals

Seongkyeong Song: piano

Lee Yeonjun (kyto6): bass

Dongmin Kim: guitar

Wonyoung Jang: drums

Eunjin Kwon: chorus

Hyunmo Jeong: chorus

Gyeomjo Ryu: chorus



TINY DESK KOREA TEAM

Executive Producer: DJ Lee

Vp, Visuals And Music: Sangjin Lee

Tiny Desk Korea Team Leader: Kilhyo Lee

Creative Producers: Soyeon Kang, Heewon Kim

Tiny Desk Korea Team: Euddeum Park, Seongyeon Lee, Jisook Son, Yoomin Park

Format Licensing Producers: InSoon Kim, Jinwoo Hwang

Director of Production: Hyewon Kim, Jinsoo Chung

Project Managers: Eunbi Jo, Yoonjung Choi

Producer, Casting Director: Youngpyo Hong

Production Assistants: Jeong Eun Gwon, Seyoung Lim

Camera Assistants: Deokjung Kim, Lim Young Chae, Yeom Seowoo, Wang Sunho, Kim Yonghyuk, Jeon Gihun, Suh Kangjun

Lighting Crew: Junghyun Choi, Junhui Min, Junseo Lee

Recording & Instruments: Presound Systems



TINY DESK TEAM

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior Director of Partnership Development: Gordon Synn

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.