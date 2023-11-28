© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Nikki Haley gets Koch endorsement to beat Trump

By Domenico Montanaro
Published November 28, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST

Conservative mega-donors the Koch brothers are throwing their influential network behind Nikki Haley in an effort to beat former President Donald Trump.

